CWS Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,440 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 22,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 443.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $189.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.22. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $159.39 and a 52 week high of $207.77.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.