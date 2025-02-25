Delek US (NYSE:DK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.01 EPS

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($2.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($1.01), Zacks reports. Delek US had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 28.21%.

Delek US Stock Performance

NYSE:DK opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. Delek US has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $33.60. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.65.

Delek US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DK. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Delek US from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Delek US from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

View Our Latest Report on Delek US

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Articles

