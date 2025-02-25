Delek US (NYSE:DK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.01 EPS

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($2.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($1.01), Zacks reports. Delek US had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 28.21%.
NYSE:DK opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. Delek US has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $33.60. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.65.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.99%.
Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.
