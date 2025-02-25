Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) is Weinberger Asset Management Inc’s 6th Largest Position

Weinberger Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 222,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,191 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up 3.8% of Weinberger Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Weinberger Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $9,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $80,290,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,955,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,203,000 after acquiring an additional 78,110 shares in the last quarter. Kooman & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 2,694,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,108,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,531,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,487,000 after purchasing an additional 475,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 2,036,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,459,000 after buying an additional 34,736 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $41.10 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $34.42 and a one year high of $42.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

