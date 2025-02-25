Diversified United Investment Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.07 (ASX:DUI)

Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.
Diversified United Investment Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 17.99, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.
Diversified United Investment Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Diversified United Investment
- Trading Halts Explained
- BigBear.ai: Is It Opportunity Knocking or a Trap Door?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Finding Hidden Gems: Unconventional Penny Stock Investing
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Price Targets on NVIDIA Rise in Front of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Diversified United Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified United Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.