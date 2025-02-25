Diversified United Investment Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.07 (ASX:DUI)

Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Diversified United Investment Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 17.99, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

Get Diversified United Investment alerts:

Diversified United Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Diversified United Investment Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For the equity portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in Australian and international equities.

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified United Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified United Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.