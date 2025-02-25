DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Insider Sells $1,651,200.20 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) insider Keith Yandell sold 8,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $1,651,200.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,208.90. The trade was a 7.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Friday, December 6th, Keith Yandell sold 4,474 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total transaction of $793,508.64.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $195.87 on Tuesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.32 and a 1-year high of $215.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 725.44 and a beta of 1.72.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Challenger Wealth Management bought a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 751.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 159,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,750,000 after buying an additional 140,728 shares during the last quarter. Cache Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $1,947,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $12,367,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. Argus upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on DoorDash from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.52.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

