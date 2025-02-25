Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Major Shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc Sells 262,537 Shares

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 262,537 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $19,629,891.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,640,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,451,045.83. This trade represents a 9.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 21st, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 291,707 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $22,674,385.11.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BROS traded down $2.92 on Tuesday, hitting $72.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,158. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.76. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $86.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BROS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Baird R W raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Dutch Bros from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth about $573,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth approximately $224,461,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 35.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 687,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,021,000 after purchasing an additional 181,636 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 212,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 58,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Stories

