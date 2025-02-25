Embark Early Education Limited (ASX:EVO) Declares $0.02 Final Dividend

Embark Early Education Limited (ASX:EVO – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Embark Early Education Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.50, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $161.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.69.

Embark Early Education Company Profile

Embark Early Education Limited provides early childhood education and care services in Australia. It owns, operates, and manages ECE centers under the Roseberry House, Brighthouse, Cubby Care, HAVEN Early Learning, Kitiwah Place, Little Zebra, Carlton House, Moreton Drive Early Learning Centre, and Youngstars brands.

