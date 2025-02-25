EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target Raised to $38.00

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 88.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EVER. Raymond James upgraded shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of EverQuote from $36.50 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on EverQuote from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on EverQuote from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EverQuote has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

EverQuote Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ EVER opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.07. EverQuote has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $28.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.32 million, a P/E ratio of 59.26 and a beta of 0.96.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.18. EverQuote had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John L. Shields sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,515 shares in the company, valued at $570,300. This represents a 6.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 6,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $142,027.41. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 156,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,369,266.67. This trade represents a 4.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,568 shares of company stock worth $1,203,872. Insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EverQuote by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,016,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,314,000 after purchasing an additional 24,347 shares in the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 718,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,368,000 after purchasing an additional 268,670 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 654,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,076,000 after buying an additional 161,426 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 165.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 640,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,498,000 after buying an additional 399,257 shares during the period. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at $12,311,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

