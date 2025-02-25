Exchange Capital Management Inc. Acquires 54 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth $29,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 179 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Up 2.2 %

AMGN stock opened at $309.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $277.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $166.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $253.30 and a one year high of $346.85.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.38 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 126.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amgen from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Redburn Partners reduced their price target on Amgen from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMGN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,589 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.47, for a total value of $483,802.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,228.70. The trade was a 18.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David M. Reese sold 25,225 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.44, for a total value of $7,679,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,240,533.68. This trade represents a 40.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,341 shares of company stock valued at $20,644,335. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.