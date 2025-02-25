Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Shares Down 8% – Here’s Why

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.61 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.98 ($0.08). 419,179 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 349,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).

The firm has a market cap of £83.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.18.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (“Falcon” or “Company”) is an international oil and gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets. The Company’s principal interests are located in two major underexplored basins in Australia and South Africa; with further interests in Hungary, covering approximately 12.3 million gross acres.

