First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,494,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,739,000 after purchasing an additional 13,236 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 684,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,543,000 after purchasing an additional 24,946 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 484,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,684 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8,529.0% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 375,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,375,000 after purchasing an additional 371,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 28,806.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 228,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,128,000 after purchasing an additional 228,144 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OEF opened at $292.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $293.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.81. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $233.95 and a 52-week high of $300.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

