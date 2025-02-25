First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Bought by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 212,596 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 42,233 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $37,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 214.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $152.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.14. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.76 and a 52 week high of $306.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on First Solar from $307.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on First Solar from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Solar from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on First Solar from $311.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSLR

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.