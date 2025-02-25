Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 6,000 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $8,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 27.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DFS opened at $193.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.95. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $118.74 and a one year high of $205.76.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $1.98. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $186.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $239.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $170.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.91.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

