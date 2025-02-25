Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Decreases Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $7,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.5% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $112.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.54. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $106.69 and a 1 year high of $190.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.97% and a net margin of 7.39%. Analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 32.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAH. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $210.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.91.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Booz Allen Hamilton

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.