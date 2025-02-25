Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 100 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,415 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $7,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $634,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FCNCA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,550.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,700.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,456.00 to $2,568.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,323.50.

Shares of FCNCA opened at $2,025.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,143.81 and its 200 day moving average is $2,072.26. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,505.73 and a 12-month high of $2,412.93. The stock has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.85.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $45.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.32 by $5.78. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 18.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

