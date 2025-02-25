Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 1,500 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Assurant were worth $5,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the third quarter worth $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Assurant by 509.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Assurant

In other news, EVP Biju Nair sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total value of $604,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,162. This trade represents a 14.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Stock Performance

AIZ stock opened at $202.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.12 and a 12-month high of $230.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.83. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 22.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AIZ shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Assurant in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.17.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

