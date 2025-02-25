Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 38,300 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 111,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 150,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after acquiring an additional 23,036 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at $4,848,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 35,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 22,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $48.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $44.92 and a 1-year high of $66.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.23.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ADM. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.89.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

