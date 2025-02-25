Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 136.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,919,952 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,682,708 shares during the period. Fortinet comprises about 1.1% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $275,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $108.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.33 and its 200 day moving average is $88.95. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $114.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 256.53%. Research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 355 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.50 per share, with a total value of $34,967.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,245 shares in the company, valued at $14,799,132.50. This represents a 0.24 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 23,500 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $2,668,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,820.16. The trade was a 83.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,460 shares of company stock valued at $7,063,290. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Fortinet from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.72.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

