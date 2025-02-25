Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $521,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. River Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $88.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.09 and a 200-day moving average of $85.76. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.48 and a one year high of $92.76. The stock has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

