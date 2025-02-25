GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $37.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $26.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.52% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.06 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on GDS from $25.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities began coverage on GDS in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.23.

Shares of GDS opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. GDS has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 0.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of GDS by 1,558.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in GDS in the third quarter valued at $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GDS by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of GDS by 1,904.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Corp ON bought a new position in shares of GDS during the third quarter valued at about $171,000. 33.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

