Georgia Capital (LON:CGEO) Issues Earnings Results

Georgia Capital issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 274.45 ($3.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Georgia Capital had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 58.75%.

Georgia Capital Stock Performance

Georgia Capital stock opened at GBX 1,432 ($18.07) on Tuesday. Georgia Capital has a 1 year low of GBX 830 ($10.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,478 ($18.65). The firm has a market cap of £554.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,201.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,097.43.

Insider Activity at Georgia Capital

In other Georgia Capital news, insider Maria Chatti-Gautier bought 3,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,171 ($14.78) per share, with a total value of £41,956.93 ($52,949.18). 18.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Georgia Capital Company Profile

Georgia Capital PLC (“Georgia Capital” or “the Group” or “GCAP”– LSE: CGEO LN) is a platform for buying, building and developing businesses in Georgia with holdings in sectors that are expected to benefit from the continued growth and further diversification of the Georgian economy. The Group’s focus is typically on larger-scale investment opportunities in Georgia, which have the potential to reach at least GEL 300 million equity value over 3-5 years from the initial investment and to monetise them through exits, as investments mature.

