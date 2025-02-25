Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 266107 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GETY shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of Getty Images in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.61.

Getty Images Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $852.99 million, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

In other news, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 32,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $72,056.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,212,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,825.60. This represents a 2.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 12,342 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $27,152.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,034 shares in the company, valued at $574,274.80. This trade represents a 4.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,521 shares of company stock worth $155,146. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the fourth quarter worth $183,865,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Getty Images by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,225,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,087,000 after acquiring an additional 698,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Getty Images by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,675,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 11,680 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the fourth quarter worth about $3,553,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Getty Images by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,474,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after buying an additional 466,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

