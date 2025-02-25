Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $291,000 Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 21,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Coterra Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTRA. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.42.

In related news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 29,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $775,460.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,282. This represents a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $27.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day moving average is $25.43. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.26. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

