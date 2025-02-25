Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYK. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penobscot Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 47,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 44,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYK opened at $70.16 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $63.18 and a 12-month high of $72.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.72.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.