Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,217 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Rollins were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Eastern Bank lifted its position in Rollins by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 50,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Rollins by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 3.0% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Rollins by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 3.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $51.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.15. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.72 and a 52 week high of $52.83. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 13.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.75%.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 13,193 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $675,217.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,600.68. The trade was a 14.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays started coverage on Rollins in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

