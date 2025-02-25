Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,821,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,544,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,678,000 after purchasing an additional 23,075 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,500,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,791,000 after purchasing an additional 94,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,104.7% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 178,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 163,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NYSE NCLH opened at $24.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average of $23.79. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $29.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

