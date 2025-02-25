Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stock Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in New York Times were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NYT. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of New York Times by 228.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,536,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,078 shares during the period. Clark & Stuart Inc purchased a new stake in New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,490,000. FMR LLC grew its position in New York Times by 41.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 524,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,173,000 after acquiring an additional 154,822 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in New York Times by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,932,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,978,000 after acquiring an additional 154,509 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in New York Times during the third quarter valued at about $8,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Price Performance

Shares of NYT opened at $48.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $41.55 and a 12 month high of $58.16.

New York Times Increases Dividend

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. New York Times had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 11.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. New York Times’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on NYT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on New York Times from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on New York Times from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on New York Times from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

