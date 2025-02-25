Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 3,100 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 7.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,280,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,177,000 after purchasing an additional 237,888 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Henry Schein by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,540,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,278,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,072,000 after acquiring an additional 414,748 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,397,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,900,000 after acquiring an additional 71,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,175,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,662,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America raised Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.09.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $77.64 on Tuesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.67 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.19 and a 200 day moving average of $72.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

