Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Michael Chi Sells 17,303 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Michael Chi sold 17,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $832,966.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,319,952.14. This represents a 8.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Chi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Michael Chi sold 7,259 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $314,169.52.

On Friday, January 24th, Michael Chi sold 17,304 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $536,424.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Michael Chi sold 7,259 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $174,724.13.

On Tuesday, December 24th, Michael Chi sold 17,303 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $483,964.91.

On Thursday, December 19th, Michael Chi sold 7,500 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Michael Chi sold 7,259 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $234,102.75.

On Monday, December 2nd, Michael Chi sold 2,054 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $68,932.24.

Shares of HIMS traded down $11.37 on Tuesday, reaching $39.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,446,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,013,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 90.79 and a beta of 1.35. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $72.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average of $26.08.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $481.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.56 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,977 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 166,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 98,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HIMS. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $31.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

