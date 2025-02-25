Horizon Advisory Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,876 Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Horizon Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $89.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.93 and a 200-day moving average of $100.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $86.16 and a 12-month high of $116.47. The company has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.19.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

