Howard Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.80.

Insider Activity

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 17,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.62, for a total value of $2,849,868.48. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 155,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,855,091.88. This represents a 9.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 750 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $114,742.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,212.20. The trade was a 5.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,368 shares of company stock valued at $9,908,492. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.4 %

ICE stock opened at $168.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.34 and a 52 week high of $169.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.70 and a 200 day moving average of $158.33.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 37.66%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

