Ieq Capital LLC Takes $1.55 Million Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,380 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 9,022 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2,944.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.4% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,963 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.0% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.
Insider Transactions at Abercrombie & Fitch
In related news, EVP Samir Desai sold 5,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $880,070.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,982.09. This represents a 21.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter sold 2,870 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $459,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,800. This represents a 30.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,401 shares of company stock worth $2,631,741. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 2.1 %
Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.18. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 46.50% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have weighed in on ANF shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $201.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.25.
About Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
