IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,648 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,876,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,968,000 after buying an additional 1,035,105 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,750,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,777,000 after acquiring an additional 131,536 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,056,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,227,000 after acquiring an additional 341,396 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,840,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,290,000 after purchasing an additional 21,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,622,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,362,000 after purchasing an additional 220,692 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $18.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.88.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.