Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $14.53 Million Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $14,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,789 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $215,592.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,947.08. The trade was a 5.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,800. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,479 shares of company stock worth $1,013,134. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Teradyne Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $113.58 on Tuesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.80 and a 52-week high of $163.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.99.
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 19.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Teradyne declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Teradyne Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.
About Teradyne
Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.
