Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $19.48 Million Stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $19,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 23,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1,308.3% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Atlassian from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Atlassian from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Atlassian from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.76, for a total value of $387,235.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 211,991 shares in the company, valued at $54,006,827.16. The trade was a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.96, for a total value of $2,113,850.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,277,001.60. The trade was a 4.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,501 shares of company stock worth $75,480,290. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atlassian Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TEAM opened at $284.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.10 and a 200 day moving average of $224.90. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $326.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

