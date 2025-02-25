Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 5,501 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,501 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology accounts for 0.4% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $30,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 40.5% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPOT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $540.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $555.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $658.00 price target (up previously from $473.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $529.43.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $601.54 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $249.38 and a fifty-two week high of $652.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $525.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $439.15. The company has a market capitalization of $119.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.10 and a beta of 1.63.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

