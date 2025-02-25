Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:BSJR)

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1191 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ BSJR opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.82 and a twelve month high of $22.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.56.
About Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
