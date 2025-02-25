Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:BSMW)

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0659 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ BSMW opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.30. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $26.21.
About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF
