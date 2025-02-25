Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1463 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.
Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Trading Down 1.3 %
Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF stock opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.10. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $16.38. The company has a market capitalization of $433.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.40.
About Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF
