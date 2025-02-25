Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2025

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWDGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1463 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF stock opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.10. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $16.38. The company has a market capitalization of $433.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.40.

About Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Dividend History for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.