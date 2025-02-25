Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Gildan Activewear (GIL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Gildan Activewear (NYSE: GIL):

2/20/2025 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $56.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $64.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $62.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $53.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $59.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $60.00 to $69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2025 – Gildan Activewear was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

GIL stock opened at $54.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.23 and a 52-week high of $55.39.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $822.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 26,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 262.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 32,911 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth about $402,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

