iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Schoolcraft Capital LLC

Schoolcraft Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 328,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $30,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IEF opened at $93.91 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.02 and a twelve month high of $99.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2964 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

