iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Stake Raised by Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,146 shares during the quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000.

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $55.61 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $49.84 and a 12 month high of $57.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.7673 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

