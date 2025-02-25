iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Atmos Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFG opened at $103.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

