iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Schoolcraft Capital LLC

Schoolcraft Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEM. DRW Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 603.8% in the 3rd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,732,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,310,000 after buying an additional 2,344,192 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $105,980,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,856,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,112,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,839,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM opened at $44.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.65. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.39 and a 12 month high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

