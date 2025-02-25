iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Weinberger Asset Management Inc

Weinberger Asset Management Inc lessened its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Weinberger Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $125.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.85. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $109.12 and a 52 week high of $136.42.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
