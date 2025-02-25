iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Holdings Cut by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BATS:IFRA opened at $46.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.27.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

