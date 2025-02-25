iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Position Raised by Millington Financial Advisors LLC

Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,369 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Millington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Millington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $4,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IHI. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 186.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5,167.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 758,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,937,000 after purchasing an additional 744,407 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 43,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $64.70 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $65.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.04. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

