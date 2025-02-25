iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.94 and last traded at $72.69, with a volume of 5799 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.01.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.30. The company has a market capitalization of $732.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,430,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth $362,000.

About iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

