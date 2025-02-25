JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. JBT Marel had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 10.16%. JBT Marel updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.500-6.100 EPS.

JBT Marel Stock Performance

Shares of JBTM opened at $116.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. JBT Marel has a fifty-two week low of $82.64 and a fifty-two week high of $133.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CL King assumed coverage on shares of JBT Marel in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company.

About JBT Marel

JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

