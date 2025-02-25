Keeler Thomas Management LLC Sells 661 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,195,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,100,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisory Group bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $748,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $105.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.45. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $112.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

